Two More Charged Over Nottingham Murder

6 July 2018, 08:35

Lee Marshall Nottingham Bulwell stabbing

Two more teenagers have been charged over the murder of a man in Nottingham.

The 16-year-old boys are due before Nottingham Magistrates Court accused of the murder of Lee Marshall.

The 38-year-old died from his injuries after being stabbed in Commercial Road, Bulwell, at around 3.25am on Friday 29 June. 

Three others, two aged 18, and one aged 16, have already been charged. 

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 105 of 29 June 2018.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Megan Barton Hanson Tommy Brady Love Island

Love Island’s Megan Promised To Be FAITHFUL To Her GB Canoeist Boyfriend On The Show

Ariana Grande Pete Davidson Manchester

Ariana Grande Addresses Pete Davidson's Manchester Terror Attack Jokes
Stormzy Reveals #Merky Books

Stormzy Launches #Merky Books & Announces His First Release 'Rise Up'
Love Island DJ Tom Zanetti

Love Island DJ Tom Zanetti To Set Pulses Racing As He Enters ITV2 Villa - Details Revealed
Dua Lipa Cover Troye Sivan

WATCH: Dua Lipa Covered Troye Sivan's 'My My My!' And It's Actually Beautiful