Two More Charged Over Nottingham Murder

Two more teenagers have been charged over the murder of a man in Nottingham.

The 16-year-old boys are due before Nottingham Magistrates Court accused of the murder of Lee Marshall.

The 38-year-old died from his injuries after being stabbed in Commercial Road, Bulwell, at around 3.25am on Friday 29 June.

Three others, two aged 18, and one aged 16, have already been charged.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 105 of 29 June 2018.