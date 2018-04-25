Two Due In Court Over Nottingham Trent Uni Racist Chanting Claims

Two 18-year-olds are to appear in court in connection with alleged racist chanting at university halls of residence at Nottingham Trent University.

Footage which appeared to show the incident, filmed by a student, went viral after appearing on social media in early March.

Nottinghamshire Police said Joe Tivnan and Lauren Leigh had been summonsed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on May 24.

Tivnan, of The Parklands in Erdington, Birmingham, and Leigh, of Hampden Street, Nottingham, will answer an allegation of racially or religiously aggravated harassment.

No further action will be taken against a second male, also 18, who was interviewed in connection with the incident, police added.

In a statement, the force said: "We'd like to remind people that this is an active ongoing investigation and legal proceedings are active.

"As such we would urge people to be careful when posting any prejudicial comments on social media as these could place you in contempt of court."