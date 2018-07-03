Three Teenagers Charged Over Nottingham Murder

Three teenagers have been charged with murdering a man in Nottingham.

38-year-old Lee Marshall, from Bulwell, was found stabbed in Commercial Road in the town at around 3.25am on Friday 29 June.

He died in the Queen's Medical Centre, but died of his injuries.

Calvin Turner, 18, of Commercial Road, Bulwell; Adam Ward, 18, of Aspley; and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged last night in connection with his death.

The three will appear before Nottingham Magistrates Court later today (Tuesday 3 July).

Nottinghamshire Police say Turner was arrested on Friday, with Ward picked up on Saturday and the 16-year-old questioned on Sunday.

The force says enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 105 of 29 June 2018.