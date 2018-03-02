The Beast From The East Meets Storm Emma In The East Midlands

Here's the latest as the Beast from the East meets Storm Emma across the East Midlands.

02/03

15:30 - At present we’re fully operational.



We do have some delays due to the knock on effect of weather in originating destinations. If your flight is cancelled, you will be notified by your airline. We’re monitoring the weather and our snow plan remains in action. pic.twitter.com/odQ8VMBC1I — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) March 2, 2018

Derbyshire Police are checking on drivers stuck in snow in the Peaks #CapitalReports https://t.co/JHxyOlvl62 — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) March 2, 2018

LATEST: A Yellow Weather warning is still in place across the East Midlands throughout today with more #snow expected from 3pm onwards.



The @metoffice has a warning for #Ice on Saturday - but Sunday's warning has now been removed.#CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/bkI7toENO1 — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) March 2, 2018

With a Yellow Weather warning still in place throughout today @DerbysPolice are asking drivers to only head out if necessary and avoid certain routes across the Peaks.



They've already had to rescue people who've become stranded with the help of Mountain Rescue.#CapitalReports https://t.co/h71x7O7wWX — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) March 2, 2018

Capital's been told a homeless man has died in the freezing weather in #Retford in #Nottinghamshire this week. @nottspolice were called by @EMASNHSTrust to Church Gate in the town on Tuesday morning #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/N1EZmxnHNu — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) March 2, 2018

Helping staff get to #Lincoln hospital. We know nurses can deal with anything, but highly impressed by the short sleeves in this weather! #SnowSupport pic.twitter.com/nYzvcSpcyL — Env Agency Midlands (@EnvAgencyMids) March 2, 2018

.@TwycrossZoo says it's closing today as a result of the snow and ice.



They say "This decision has not been taken lightly but the safety of visitors is paramount." #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/p8cmY02iQH — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) March 2, 2018

UPDATE: 06:45 East Midlands Airport is open. Due to the adverse weather across the UK the following flights are cancelled today.



DEPARTURES



06:30 DUBLIN (FR535)

08:40 GLASGOW (BE552)

08:45 BELFAST CITY (BE362)

09:55 IRELAND WEST KNOCK (FR1742)

21:10 DUBLIN (FR537) pic.twitter.com/VEtbCADZVW — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) March 2, 2018

ARRIVALS

08:15 GLASGOW (BE551)

08:20 BELFAST CITY (BE361)

08:30 EDINBURGH (BE261)

09:10 DUBLIN (FR534)

11:50 EDINBURGH (BE263)

12:45 IRELAND WEST KNOCK (FR1743)

20:45 DUBLIN (FR536)



Please contact your airline for further information & do not travel to the airport if cancelled. pic.twitter.com/Utb7V6dqBN — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) March 2, 2018

Some flights to and from @EMA_Airport have been cancelled already this morning. It's because of snow and freezing conditions in other parts of the UK.



Airport bosses say there will be some disruption today.



Here's what staff had to deal with yesterday #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/EHpnXCsaxN — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) March 2, 2018

01/03

Another #CommunitySpirit Hero today. @EMASNHSTrust when all roads to an incident were impassable, this farmer cheerily said "follow me". Clearing 4ft snow drifts and escorting us all the way to the patient. He then gave us his number and said "Call me if you need to get out" pic.twitter.com/zo9elO0zgn — Ben Shepherd (@Benjie_Shep) March 1, 2018

#serviceupdates. Due to adverse weather conditions some schools will be closed Friday 2 March. Do check before making unnecessary journeys. — LeicesterCityCouncil (@Leicester_News) March 1, 2018

Take care on the roads tomorrow as we're still going to be affected by snow and ice across the #EastMids with more snow forecast for Saturday.



Keep up to date with the latest travel news from 6am tomorrow with @CapitalEastMids @metoffice #snow #staysafe pic.twitter.com/Ko61MbpeTR — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) March 1, 2018

#A50 westbound between A516 and A511 west of #Derby is closed due to 2 HGVs which have collided with the central reservation and are now stranded in the snow. @DerbyshireRPU are on scene. — Highways England (@HighwaysEMIDS) March 1, 2018

Amber Warning of Wind and Snow for East Midlands https://t.co/d3fBGOp8Zf pic.twitter.com/z8ygvO9fj1 — Met Office warnings (@metofficeUK) March 1, 2018

UPDATE: 18:00 East Midlands Airport is open and operational. Whilst many flights have been cancelled, we aiming to accept our remaining scheduled departures and arrivals. Below, is another snapshot of the hard work our teams are facing this evening as the runway is treated. pic.twitter.com/1EsDnAl8Gm — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) March 1, 2018

Travel Information 17:54 | Exton road between Exton & Empingham in Rutland currently difficult to pass with at least 1 car stuck in snow awaiting recovery. Please find an alternative route. — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) March 1, 2018

Road Closure| A1 -Southbound closed by Lincolnshire Police between Colsterworth & the Leicestershire border at South Witham, due to a jack knifed lorry, closure likely to be 2-3 hours while recovery is arranged. Please find an alternative route. — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) March 1, 2018

We’d like to extend a huge thank you to all passengers and staff for their patience, co-operation and hard work in today’s weather conditions. Below is short clip from Snow Partrol Vehicle 7, clearing reformed ice from the taxi way at 13:00hrs this afternoon. #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/lfmCIgqFKw — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) March 1, 2018

Access issues in #Buxton: We are facing major issues due to jack-knifed lorries on the A6 North. Please avoid the area where possible and we will work hard to continue to help the patients who need us most #TeamEMAS — East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (@EMASNHSTrust) March 1, 2018

**Traffic News** 14:10hrs - A607 / Melton Road, Waltham On The Wolds

Dangerous icy roads - please slow down and take extra care or find an alternative route

Thank you — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) March 1, 2018

*** Traffic update 14:00 ***** Please avoid Pincet Lane in North Kilworth, cars are getting stuck , please find an alternative route . Thank you . — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) March 1, 2018

The runway's now OPEN at @EMA_Airport. We're being told to still be wary of delays though as the flight backlog is cleared! #CapitalReports https://t.co/qTMffeDqBM — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) March 1, 2018

#A515 is now closed. Please do not attempt to travel on the high routes. Numerous drivers are getting stranded. #Highways #Derbyshire #TheBeastFromTheEast — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) March 1, 2018

A515 between Monyash and Newhaven not passable. Numerous drivers towed through who got into difficulties. Please avoid. #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/KsL5j9CFIa — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) March 1, 2018

A yellow weather warning remains in place for snow in the East Midlands, with a yellow warning for ice issued from the early hours of Friday. If you have to drive, consider whether the journey is absolutely necessary and follow our safety advice. https://t.co/JBa420cMPX pic.twitter.com/9M7yn9LaCK — Notts Police (@nottspolice) March 1, 2018

UPDATE 12:30 - our runway is currently closed with an estimated opening time of 14:00. However, please be aware of flight cancellations, listed on our newsfeed. Due to the large volumes of traffic to our website, we are also experiencing issues, If this occurs, please try again. pic.twitter.com/pS3YCtNcaH — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) March 1, 2018

Yellow Warning of Snow for East Midlands https://t.co/UdSdZAM3Jv pic.twitter.com/CvHP7BLTpo — Met Office warnings (@metofficeUK) March 1, 2018

All @Ryanair flights to and from @EMA_Airport have been cancelled today because of the snowy weather.



Loads of other @flybe flights are cancelled too #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/FBuBcYL2sa — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) March 1, 2018

It’s bitterly cold and snowy in the East Midlands. Schools closed, roads shut, trains unable to run and @EMA_Airport closing the runway to clear snow and ice meaning there’ll be disruption today @smootheastmids @CapitalEMNews @LBC pic.twitter.com/Yxu7NLvxmx — Alex Hulse (@hulsey1987) March 1, 2018

UPDATE 11:00 - Please be aware of the following flight cancellations:



DEPARTURES



ALL RYANAIR FLIGHTS TODAY

07:35 BRUSSELS (BE1233)

08:40 GLASGOW (BE552)

08:45 BELFAST (BE362)

08:55 EDINBURGH (BE262)

12:15 JERSEY (BE1544)

12:45 AMSTERDAM (BE1093)

13:40 GURNESY (GR695) pic.twitter.com/jdo8RjxJSf — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) March 1, 2018

Motorists are urged to avoid travel in the north of the county wherever possible as an increasing number of main roads are impassable due to continuous snow.

Check the @Derbyshirecc dedicated webpage: https://t.co/LMbLpNKZtV or follow them on social media, for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/YcHs2dGduu — Derbyshire FRS (@DerbyshireFRS) March 1, 2018

07:30 - EMA is open, however, the runway is currently closed to clear snow and flights may be affected.



Before travelling to the airport, please check with your AIRLINE and if in the terminal already please keep an eye on the Flight Information Screens. #Snow pic.twitter.com/AayS1SKleN — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) March 1, 2018

*DO NOT MAKE ANY JOURNEYS UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY*

most roads are impassable, especially in rural locations - we are receiving reports that remote villages are totally cut off under 2ft of snow. — FCR Lincs (@FCR_Lincs) March 1, 2018

We're getting reports of an overturned car on the Cat & Fiddle due to high winds. This road is CLOSED. Please do not attempt to use it. https://t.co/jFjDiwQZM2 pic.twitter.com/H5sxbJZuwO — Derbyshire CC (@Derbyshirecc) March 1, 2018

Latest situation on the Cat & Fiddle... https://t.co/QyFIJDvjLx — Derbyshire CC (@Derbyshirecc) March 1, 2018

SNOW LATEST: @EMA_Airport open - runway has been closed as at 0530 to clear snow. @EMTrains can't run between Lincoln and Grimsby and Boston and Skegness



Peaks roads in #Derbyshire shut



A1 near #Retford has reopened overnight after collision yesterday #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/oAaru7aUX8 — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) March 1, 2018

28/02

The roads are starting to freeze in places. Please if you don’t need to make a journey then don’t. pic.twitter.com/uGsz8OXXYL — EMOpSS RAPT Lincs (@LincsRAPT) February 28, 2018

If you are driving on the county's roads please drive to the conditions, take your time and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you. We are still attending a number of collisions. Stay tuned into local media for updates — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) February 28, 2018

UPDATE: 17:15 - Whilst EMA remains operational, the following flights are affected by weather in addition.



Arrivals:

17.45 Malta (FR2472) DELAYED



Departures:

16:50 Budapest (FR221) DELAYED

17.45 Alicante (FR9085) DELAYED

21:05 Edinburgh (BE268) CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/kSOsZYhWYG — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) February 28, 2018

*** Weather Warning 16:45 *** Please avoid Stockerston Lane in the Great Easton area of the city . Very bad snow drift, cars are getting stuck , please find an alternative route . Thank you — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 28, 2018

****Weather warning 16:15 *** Please be careful when travelling along the A607 between Croxton Kerrial and Waltham on the Wolds . The snow is drifting and causing very bad driving conditions . Please be careful or try and find an alternative route . Thank you *** — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 28, 2018

.@nottspolice say they're doing all they can to reopen the A1 near Retford after a 16 vehicle crash. #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/c8wtbiE1NV — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) February 28, 2018

15:00 - adverse weather has caused disruption to our flight schedule: There have been a number of delays & cancellations, so please check your flight status with your airline.



For advice on travelling in snowy conditions, please visit: https://t.co/iAoIg3Ak69 #snowday pic.twitter.com/aZfL1sHuIR — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) February 28, 2018

Due to the severe weather conditions, we have cancelled all non-emergency patient transport journeys which are not for vital treatment. Patients who have appointments for vital treatment such as chemotherapy and dialysis, and patients leaving hospital, will be prioritised (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1Q4WJOJsI0 — East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (@EMASNHSTrust) February 28, 2018

We've managed to clear the vehicles stick on the A46 between Carholme and Riseholme with help form Highways one lane is now open. Conditions remain poor please only travel of necessary. — EMOpSS RAPT Lincs (@LincsRAPT) February 28, 2018

Snowfall update: A critical incident has been declared. This means that we are working with partner agencies as part of a Strategic Coordinating Group to alleviate the traffic issues and respond to those that need help and support. More here: https://t.co/U4e2ROM08j — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) February 28, 2018

Be careful when out and about across the #EastMidlands this afternoon! #CapitalReports https://t.co/glBfrjIyqj — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) February 28, 2018

East Midlands Airport is fully operational. Please contact your AIRLINE immediately for more information and reasons for cancellations. For up to date information please visit: https://t.co/iAoIg3Ak69 — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) February 28, 2018

12:00 - Please be aware that due to weather conditions across the UK the following flights have been affected:



Arrivals:

CANCELLED: 12:10 Glasgow (BE553) 13:10 Guernsey (GR694) & 16:15 Amsterdam (BE1092)



Departures:

CANCELLED: 12:45 Amsterdam (BE1093) & 13:40 Guernsey (GR694) pic.twitter.com/3dJmPQQfJb — East Mids Airport (@EMA_Airport) February 28, 2018

These trains are being cancelled on the East Coast Mainline @Virgin_TrainsEC #CapitalReports https://t.co/vwFJHdfDA1 — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) February 28, 2018

Roads around Skegness are treacherous. Please only drive if you absolutely have to today, numerous reports of vehicles leaving the road coming in pic.twitter.com/1iWywJDhBQ — Colin Haigh (@CoastInspector) February 28, 2018

The @metoffice has extended an amber weather warning for snow and ice for the East Midlands until 4pm saying there could be up to 15cm in places #CapitalReports https://t.co/CcX1FOmoz3 — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) February 28, 2018

.@EMA_Airport says there'll be some flights to and from the airport affected later on #CapitalReports https://t.co/cwXcHLY21g — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) February 28, 2018

A GP in #Nottingham has told Capital around 10% of appointments at his surgery are likely to be put off today because of the snow.



A doctor hasn't been able to make it into the surgery as it's been unsafe to travel #CapitalReports https://t.co/HsRUK0Mecm — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) February 28, 2018

Traffic on the A1 in Rutland is moving freely northbound and slowly southbound. The east of Rutland is badly affected by snow so pleave avoid that area if you can @ATCLeicester @HighwaysEMIDS https://t.co/VXDDCnyde9 — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 28, 2018

#Newark local services operating very late due to heavy snow, up to 30 minutes, please allow more time for your journey. — Stagecoach East Mids (@StagecoachEMid) February 28, 2018

#Lincoln heavy snow is affecting service operations in the City, significant delays expected on all local services due to poor weather conditions. Please allow more time for your journey. — Stagecoach East Mids (@StagecoachEMid) February 28, 2018

Currently it is snowing in Grantham quite heavily, however, Walton will be open. We will keep our website and our social media channels updated so please keep checking. We are aware that snow fall is heavier in other areas therefore please use your discretion in your travel. — Walton Girls' School (@walton_girls) February 28, 2018

The extremely cold temperatures have led to some early @trentbartonland bus services to be cancelled or delayed #CapitalReports https://t.co/lAa6DOf6VF — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) February 28, 2018

Drivers told to avoid roads as snow chaos grips the UK #CapitalReports https://t.co/RJfdFwVhgn — CapitalEastMids News (@CapitalEMNews) February 28, 2018