Teenager Charged Over Nottingham Shopping Centre Stabbing

27 June 2018, 06:32

Nottingham Victoria Centre inside

An 18-year-old has been charged after a teenager was stabbed in a shopping centre in Nottingham.

A 19-year-old was left with a single stab wound to the leg in the intu Victoria Centre earlier this month.

It happened at around 2.10pm on Sunday 17 June. 

His injuries were not life threatening. 

Aziah McKenzie-McKenna, of Lyndhurst Road, Sneinton, has been charged over the stabbing. 

He will appear before Nottingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday 27 June charged with wounding with intent.

He's also been accused of possessing a sharp pointed article in a public place, and possessing cannabis. 

