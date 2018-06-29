Teenager Arrested After Stabbing In Nottingham

A teenager has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Nottingham.

A 38-year-old man was left with serious stab wounds in Commercial Road, Bulwell, at around 3.25am on Friday 29 June.

Nottinghamshire Police say he was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

An 18-year-old was arrested shortly after it happened.

A police spokesperson told Capital: "We were called to Commercial Road at around 3.25am today. The 38-year-old man was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre where he remains in a critical condition.

"Officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody.

"If you saw anything or have any information that could help the investigation, please call us on 101 quoting incident 105 of 29 June. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 800 555 111."