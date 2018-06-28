Teenage Boy Sentenced For Nottingham Robbery

28 June 2018, 18:16

Police generic

A teenage boy has been sentenced to a year in a young offenders institute after pleading guilty to robbing a group at knifepoint in Nottingham.

The robbery happened in Mapperley last December when the teenager along with someone else approached a group of boys.

After being confronted, the teenager pulled out a machete and told the boys to empty their pockets.

They escaped with a small amount of cash before running off.

The teenager also pleaded guilty to carrying a knife following a shooting in St Ann's earlier in June.

