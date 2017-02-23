#StormDoris: What's Happening In The East Midlands

23 February 2017, 15:17

Storm Doris is hitting the East Midlands. Keep up to date with the latest across Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

For the very latest on the roads, trains and planes, click here.

15.04pm: M1 NOTTINGHAMSHIRE. Three lanes closed and queueing traffic due to debris hanging down from an overhead gantry on M1 Southbound between J26 A610 (Nottingham / Eastwood) and J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby).
Lanes two, three and four (of four) is closed as a precaution due to debris hanging down from an overhead gantry.

14.56pm: NOTTINGHAM - A610 Alfreton Road in both directions closed, slow traffic due to unsafe building between Forest Road West and Highurst Street.
The road has been closed due to the stong winds going through a vacant building, knocking out panes of glass onto the road.

14.41pm: 

14:40pm: 

14.32pm: 

14.15pm: 

14.05pm: 

13.38pm: 

13.33pm: 

13.33pm: TRAVEL: DERBY - Fallen tree on Wilmore Road near Sinfin Lane.

13.30pm: 

13.27pm: TRAVEL: LITTLEOVER, DERBY. Fallen tree on Blagreaves Lane near Moorway Lane.

13.14pm: TRAVEL: HORSLEY WOODHOUSE. Wood Lane partially blocked due to fallen tree near Smalley Mill Road / Cloves Hill.

13.14pm: TRAVEL: WIRKSWORTH, DERBYSHIRE. B5023 Derby Road in both directions blocked due to fallen tree near Cinder Lane. Traffic is coping well.

13.14pm: TRAVEL: STANTON-ON-THE-WOLDS. A606 Melton Road in both directions partially blocked, heavy traffic due to fallen tree near Browns Lane.

12.40pm: 

12.07pm: TRAVEL: BURTON. One lane blocked due to fallen tree on A38 Northbound between A5121 (Clay Mills, Burton Upon Trent) and A5132 The Castle Way (Willington / Eggington Turn Off, Egginton).

12.05pm: TRAVEL: MEADOWS, NOTTINGHAM. Fallen tree on Wilford Crescent West at Glapton Road.

12.04pm: TRAVEL: OAKWOOD, DERBY. A608 Mansfield Road blocked due to fallen tree at Porter's Lane (Windmill Pub).

12.04pm: TRAVEL: WILLINGTON, DERBYSHIRE. Etwall Road blocked due to fallen tree between A38 / A50 J4 (Toyota Island) and A5132 The Green.

12.02pm: 

10.58am: 

10.53am: 

