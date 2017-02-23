#StormDoris: What's Happening In The East Midlands

Storm Doris is hitting the East Midlands. Keep up to date with the latest across Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire.

For the very latest on the roads, trains and planes, click here.

15.04pm: M1 NOTTINGHAMSHIRE. Three lanes closed and queueing traffic due to debris hanging down from an overhead gantry on M1 Southbound between J26 A610 (Nottingham / Eastwood) and J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby).

Lanes two, three and four (of four) is closed as a precaution due to debris hanging down from an overhead gantry.

14.56pm: NOTTINGHAM - A610 Alfreton Road in both directions closed, slow traffic due to unsafe building between Forest Road West and Highurst Street.

The road has been closed due to the stong winds going through a vacant building, knocking out panes of glass onto the road.

⚠️ #VTECUpdate All services have been suspended between Kings Cross and Doncaster. More info here - https://t.co/5UBAAswimP — Virgin Trains EC (@Virgin_TrainsEC) February 23, 2017

Well #stormdoris stopped me making @PoliceChiefs meeting, but enabled me to join @LPHarborough on some drugs warrants pic.twitter.com/FFVIVB2svK — Simon Cole (@CCLeicsPolice) February 23, 2017

We're currently prioritising attendance at 35 known fallen trees across the county. #stormdoris https://t.co/GLiNDsr3Fs — Notts County Council (@NottsCC) February 23, 2017

#roadclosed Alfreton Road closed due to wind following reports of panes of glass falling from a derelict building. Diversion in place. — Notts Police (@nottspolice) February 23, 2017

We are currently experiencing a high volume of 999 calls due to the impact of #StormDoris. Please only call 999 in an emergency. — EMAS NHS Trust (@EMASNHSTrust) February 23, 2017

We are sorry about the #powercut in #Coalville #LE67. Our team is working on the issue now and we will restore supplies by 16:30. Jason — WPD (@wpduk) February 23, 2017

13.33pm: TRAVEL: DERBY - Fallen tree on Wilmore Road near Sinfin Lane.

We are aware of a #powercut in the #Edwarton #NG12 area. We aim to restore all supplies by 16:00. Jason — WPD (@wpduk) February 23, 2017

13.27pm: TRAVEL: LITTLEOVER, DERBY. Fallen tree on Blagreaves Lane near Moorway Lane.

13.14pm: TRAVEL: HORSLEY WOODHOUSE. Wood Lane partially blocked due to fallen tree near Smalley Mill Road / Cloves Hill.

13.14pm: TRAVEL: WIRKSWORTH, DERBYSHIRE. B5023 Derby Road in both directions blocked due to fallen tree near Cinder Lane. Traffic is coping well.

13.14pm: TRAVEL: STANTON-ON-THE-WOLDS. A606 Melton Road in both directions partially blocked, heavy traffic due to fallen tree near Browns Lane.

#EMTUpdate: We advise customers not to travel today due to Storm #Doris disruption. Tickets dated for travel today can be used tomorrow. — East Midlands Trains (@EMTrains) February 23, 2017

12.07pm: TRAVEL: BURTON. One lane blocked due to fallen tree on A38 Northbound between A5121 (Clay Mills, Burton Upon Trent) and A5132 The Castle Way (Willington / Eggington Turn Off, Egginton).

12.05pm: TRAVEL: MEADOWS, NOTTINGHAM. Fallen tree on Wilford Crescent West at Glapton Road.

12.04pm: TRAVEL: OAKWOOD, DERBY. A608 Mansfield Road blocked due to fallen tree at Porter's Lane (Windmill Pub).

12.04pm: TRAVEL: WILLINGTON, DERBYSHIRE. Etwall Road blocked due to fallen tree between A38 / A50 J4 (Toyota Island) and A5132 The Green.

Storm Doris - reports of trees and power cables down across the county, please do not travel if you don't have too. https://t.co/nxrwKTOCih — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) February 23, 2017

Etwall Road, #Willington, is blocked due to a fallen tree; Blagreaves Lane, #Littleover, is partially blocked by a fallen tree. #StormDoris — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) February 23, 2017

