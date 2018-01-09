Policewoman Saw Boy Who Drowned At Leicestershire Waterpark 'Looking Lonely And Lost'

An off-duty police officer had been concerned about a five-year-old boy who drowned in a lagoon at a water park in Leicestershire after seeing him in chest-high water, a family court judge has been told.

Charlie Dunn died after visiting Bosworth Water Park in Market Bosworth, in July 2016.

His stepfather, Paul Smith, of Tamworth, Staffordshire, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in December after admitting manslaughter on the grounds of gross negligence at Birmingham Crown Court.

Charlie's mother, Lynsey Dunn, was given an eight-month suspended sentence after admitting neglecting him in a separate incident.

More evidence relating to events surrounding Charlie's death has now emerged in a ruling by Judge Grenville Perry, who had analysed events during separate family court proceedings.

Judge Perry hears that an off-duty policewoman had been at the water park with her family on the day Charlie died.

She noticed "a young boy" wandering in water up to chest height "looking lonely and lost" and had him "under close observation" for 10 minutes.

She had been "sufficiently concerned" to go over to where he was and ask other children if he was with them.

The judge said she had also considered raising her concerns with two adults she thought were responsible for the boy - but had been "dissuaded" by her husband.

Council social services bosses with responsibility for the welfare of other children in the family had asked Judge Perry to make findings of fact about Charlie's death.

Judge Perry oversaw private hearings at a family court in Stoke-on-Trent.

The judge has outlined evidence, and his analysis of issues, in a written ruling published on a legal website.

He has given permission for Charlie, Smith and Dunn to be named in media reports of the ruling.