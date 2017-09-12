Notts Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Preparing To Fight IS

A man from Nottinghamshire has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after claims he made preparations to fight against Islamic State.

Aiden Aslin, 23, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, is understood to have been arrested at Manchester Airport and is being interviewed by specialist officers.

Nottinghamshire Police said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

"The 23-year-old was arrested following claims he had allegedly engaged in the preparation to fight against Daesh and possessed articles for terrorist purposes in Iraq/Syria.

"He will be interviewed by specialist officers later today."

A spokesman for the force said the 23-year-old is "known to the police" and is "part of an ongoing inquiry".

Late last year, Tory MP Robert Jenrick said the Government needed to clarify what will happen to the "large number" of British nationals fighting against Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria when they return home.

He said at the time that one of his Newark constituents was among many who could be left in "legal limbo" when they come back to Britain, adding the Government had not clarified whether fighting against the terror group was a criminal offence.

Speaking during defence questions last November, Mr Jenrick said: "There are still a large number of British nationals in Syria and Iraq fighting against Daesh, on the side of the Kurdish forces, and yet there doesn't seem to be any Government line on whether it's a criminal offence to do so under the Terrorism Act, leaving a number of people, including my constituent, Aiden Aslin, of Newark, in legal limbo upon their return."