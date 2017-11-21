Nottinghamshire MP To Continue To Tackle Drug Dealer Business Cards

A Nottinghamshire MP has told Capital he'll take further action to try and get the government to re-look at how it can stop drug dealers using business cards to target young people and new customers.

Capital told the Gedling MP Vernon Coaker this was happening in the city, after one was found on the pavement.

A drug support charity in the city also told us they have seen dealers use this tactic more and more in the last three years, and in particular, since the ban on the sale of legal highs in 2016.