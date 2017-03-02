Nottingham Schoolboy Who Died At Woman's House Named Locally

A 13-year-old schoolboy who died in hospital after visiting a woman's house in Nottingham has been named locally as Josh Clark.

Another boy, aged 14, was also found at the address in Sloan Drive, Bramcote, and is in a stable condition in hospital, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The teenagers were discovered after officers were called to the house at around 1am on Monday.

A woman, 36, was arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence and causing grievous bodily harm and has been bailed pending further inquires.

Police cars remained outside the property, amid concerns for the woman's safety, according to locals.

Pictures posted on social media showed candle-lit tributes and bunches of flowers at the scene with messages reading "Josh RIP''.

One card read: "RIP lil man. Gone but never forgotten. Fly high and don't make too much trouble up there.''

A force spokesman said: "Nottinghamshire Police is working with partners to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

"A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and was further arrested in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

"A 14-year-old boy, who was also at the Bramcote address on Monday, remains in hospital. His condition is stable.''