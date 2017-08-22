Nottingham Prisoner Gets More Time For Leaving Inmate Blind

A man who struck a fellow prisoner in the face at Nottingham jail causing him to lose an eye has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Otis Dowling, 27, of HM Prison in Nottingham, was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (16 August 2017) following a three-day trial.

The court heard how on Sunday 25 October 2016, Dowling had approached a man from behind and swung a pool ball inside a sock at his head three or four times.

His fellow prisoner tried to get away but Dowling chased him down some stairs, got hold of him and started punching him.

Prison officers intervened and the victim was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre where he needed surgery which resulted in his right eye being removed.

Dowling, who was already serving a sentence for a previous assault, denied the offence of grievous bodily harm at a previous hearing but the incident was captured on CCTV and several witness accounts were gained.

Detective Constable James Primrose who worked on the case said: "This was a particularly savage attack where Dowling showed no remorse in the injuries he had caused his victim. We take violence in prisons very seriously and will leave no stone unturned in investigating them and making sure offenders are brought to justice."

Prisons Minister Sam Gyimah said: “This was a horrendous attack and I welcome the significant sentence handed down in this case. Assaults in our prisons will not be tolerated and offenders who are violent will face the full force of the law.

“We will continue to work closely with the police and the CPS to ensure that offenders face swift justice and that courts have full evidence of the harm caused in order to impose the strongest possible punishment.”