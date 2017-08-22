Nottingham Prisoner Gets More Time For Leaving Inmate Blind

22 August 2017, 06:25

Otis Dowling - Nottingham Jail Pool Ball Attack

A man who struck a fellow prisoner in the face at Nottingham jail causing him to lose an eye has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Otis Dowling, 27, of HM Prison in Nottingham, was convicted at Nottingham Crown  Court on Wednesday (16 August 2017) following a three-day trial.

The court heard how on Sunday 25 October 2016, Dowling had approached a man from behind and swung a pool ball inside a sock at his head three or four times.

His fellow prisoner tried to get away but Dowling chased him down some stairs, got hold of him and started punching him.

Prison officers intervened and the victim was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre where he needed surgery which resulted in his right eye being removed.

Dowling, who was already serving a sentence for a previous assault, denied the offence of grievous bodily harm at a previous hearing but the incident was captured on CCTV and several witness accounts were gained.

Detective Constable James Primrose who worked on the case said: "This was a particularly savage attack where Dowling showed no remorse in the injuries he had caused his victim. We take violence in prisons very seriously and will leave no stone unturned in investigating them and making sure offenders are brought to justice."

Prisons Minister Sam Gyimah said: “This was a horrendous attack and I welcome the significant sentence handed down in this case. Assaults in our prisons will not be tolerated and offenders who are violent will face the full force of the law.

“We will continue to work closely with the police and the CPS to ensure that offenders face swift justice and that courts have full evidence of the harm caused in order to impose the strongest possible punishment.”

Trending On Capital FM

Swish Swish Katy Perry Music Video

WATCH: 'Stranger Things' & 'Game Of Thrones' Join Forces In Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' Video

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez cuddles The Weeknd whilst he plays vi

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Marvin Humes VIP Ibiza Challenge

Marvin Humes Gave These Ibiza Beach-Lovers A Taste Of The VIP Lifestyle & Even Brought His Own Butlers

Kendall Jenner racist

Twitter Isn't Happy With Kendall Jenner Over The Skin Tone Of Her Recent Emoji Choice

Tyne-Lexy Chris Hughes

Love Island's Chris & Tyne-Lexy Are In A Twitter War As She Claims Olivia Cheats & We Almost Can't Look
Jay-Z

Jay-Z Has FINALLY Broken His Silence On That Epic Elevator Fight With Bey's Sis Solange

Jay-Z

Niall Hora Summertime Ball 2017

WIN A Meet & Greet With Niall Horan & Drop In On His Pre-Show Soundcheck!