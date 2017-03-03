Nottingham Man Jailed For Terror Plot

A Nottingham man has been jailed for eight years for preparing to fly out to the Philippines to fight with a terrorist group linked to Islamic State.

28 year old Ryan Counsell, of Russell Road, Forest Fields had a bomb making manual, combat equipment and flights out there.

Last month, the jury at Woolwich Crown Court found the Asda worker guilty on one count under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act - engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts and three counts under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 - possession of a document containing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.



Detective Superintendent Simon Atkinson, Head of Investigations at the North East CTU, said: "The sentence delivered today reflects the weight of evidence against Ryan Counsell in this case and the potential threat his actions posed.

"In May last year Counsell was clearly demonstrating a growing interest in terrorism. This developed at a rapid pace and, by the time of his arrest in July, Counsell had worryingly taken significant steps towards preparing to travel to the Phillipines in order to join and fight with a terrorist organisation.



"Thankfully due to the hard work of officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit and Nottinghamshire Police Counsell's plans were brought to an abrupt end before he could put them into practice.



"Anyone intending to travel to abroad to fight, or to commit terrorist acts, should be in no doubt that the police will take the strongest possible action against them.



"We were able to intervene early on this occasion and prevent Counsell from travelling. This intervention may well have saved lives, including Counsell's own.



"We would continue to appeal to anyone who may have knowledge of people with similar intentions to help us prevent tragedies, by contacting police or our partner agencies as a matter of urgency. The earlier we can intervene to prevent them from engaging in terrorist activity, or to safeguard vulnerable people, the better.



"If you know someone who is potentially vulnerable to being drawn into terrorist-related activity, including travelling abroad to conflict zones, contact your local police for advice and support on 101."