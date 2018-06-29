Nottingham Man Jailed For Child Rape

A 56 year old man from Nottingham who raped a child and then threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone has been jailed.

Bryan Austin Fairweather formerly of Meadow Road in Netherfield was handed an 18 year sentence and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He abused his victim over a two year period from 2008, and denied the allegations when he was questioned by officers

Police have praised the courage of his victim.