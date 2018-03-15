Nottingham College Student Dies After City Centre Attack

An 18-year-old woman left in a coma after a street attack in Nottingham has died in hospital almost a month after the incident.

Mariam Mustafa, a Nottingham College Engineering student, was allegedly assaulted several times during a confrontation in Parliament Street, Nottingham, at about 8pm on February 20 2018.

She got on a bus at the scene near the Victoria Centre shopping precinct but was followed by the same group, who it is claimed were then threatening and abusive towards her.

The victim was later taken to the Queen's Medical Centre and placed in an induced coma.

She was then transferred to Nottingham City Hospital but died on Wednesday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Nottingham College, Vice Principal Curriculum, Yultan Mellor said: "Everyone at the College is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Mariam Moustafa.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with her parents and family at this difficult time. We will do anything we can to support the family.

"Mariam was a well-liked and able Engineering student at our Highfields campus with strong aspirations for her future studies and eventual career. Mariam was a keen student, who worked hard in both theory and practical sessions and was doing very well on her course."

A 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm was bailed pending further investigation following the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Mat Healey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family, who we are giving support to at this difficult time.

"Our investigation is ongoing and extensive inquiries have already been completed but we're urging anyone with any information that could help us with our inquiries to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We know there were a lot of people standing at the bus stop when the assault happened and we're urging them to please come forward with any information which could help us."