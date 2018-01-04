New Stats Reveal Demand On A&E Departments In East Midlands Over Christmas

4 January 2018, 11:49

Ambulance generic

The figures come as the Prime Minister Theresa May denied claims the NHS is in "crisis"

New figures show almost 17,000 people waited for more than 30 minutes in ambulances before being taken into A&E in the week leading up to New Year's Eve.

The statistics, released this morning, demonstrate that that's 5,000 MORE patients when compared to the previous seven days.

When it comes to hospitals in the East Midlands, the places with the highest number of patients waiting for longer than 30 minutes were:

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundations Trust: 233 (30-60mins) / 41 (+60mins)

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust: 182 / 178

Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust: 152 / 6

Record numbers of people phoned NHS 111 over the festive period too.

Figures from NHS England show more than 480,000 people called the service last week, which is a rise of 21% on the previous seven days.


Music News

See more Music News

Liam Payne and Rita Ora

Liam Payne & Rita Ora Released A Snippet Of Their New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Single & The Excitement Is Real AF
Gary Beadle Emma McVey

Exciting! Fans Think Gaz Beadle Just Confirmed That His Baby Boy Is Being Born TODAY

Sam Smith

Sam Smith Has Opened Up About His Body Image Issues & It'll Hit You In The Feels

Sam Smith

Marnie Simpson In Therapy

“I Didn’t Want To Be Alive” Marnie Simpson Heartbreakingly Reveals She Contemplated Suicide

Geordie Shore Season 16 Cast Members

Geordie Shore Season 16: What We Know So Far Incl. Air Date, Cast Members & Storyline