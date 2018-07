Murder Charge After Death At HMP Nottingham

A 28 year-old man has been charged with murder, following the death of an inmate at HMP Nottingham.

Police were called there on Wednesday (18th).

Ferencz-Rudolf Pusok has been remanded in custody to appear before Magistrates later, accused of killing fellow prisoner Brett Lowe.

He's due before Magistrates this morning.