Man Stabbed In Back In Derby

A man has been stabbed in the back in Derby.

Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to Burton Road, Littleover at 12.15am on Sunday 15 July to reports that a man had been injured in an attack.

He was taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds to his back.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Brian Bilby said: "The investigation is still in the early stages; however we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident."

Detectives are asking for anyone with information that could help with their enquiries to get in touch by calling the force on 101.