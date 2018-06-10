Man Remanded In Custody Charged Over Derby Death

10 June 2018, 07:22

Zofija Kaczan - Derby robbery victim

A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter and robbery of a 100-year-old widow who had her neck broken in a mugging in Derby.

Zofija Kaczan suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured cheek bone, in an attack on May 28 and died in hospital on Wednesday.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, 39, was charged on Friday and spoke only to confirm his name, address and nationality when he appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Wearing a black jacket and grey jeans, Waszkiewicz looked at the floor throughout the 10-minute hearing.

Flanked by two dock officers, the Polish-born defendant was not required to enter any pleas.

Ms Kaczan, who was held in a Nazi training camp during the Second World War, was approached from behind, knocked over and had her green handbag snatched at 8.45am, close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton.

It has been reported that she had left her home to go to a service at St Maksymilian Kolbe Polish Church where she attended daily services.

The bag, made of fake leather with gold clasps, was found at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

Waszkiewicz, of Hilary Road in Shepherds Bush, west London, was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on July 6.

