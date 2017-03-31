Man Jailed For 'Sickening' Assaults In Nottingham

A Leicestershire man has been jailed for sexually assaulting young girls secretly in Nottingham.

David Long, 75, of Forest Road, Loughborough, was jailed for six years and eight months after admitting 13 charges of sexually touching 13 children both under and over 13 years of age.

He sprayed his victims with a solution and then took photographs of them between 2003 and 2016.

Long also admitted making 288 Category B indecent images of children and making 132 Category B pseudo-indecent images of a child.

In addition Long asked for a further 186 offences of sexually touching females aged under and over 13 to be taken into consideration.

Nottingham Crown Court heard upon his arrest a search of Long’s address led to the recovery of journals and scrapbooks featuring hundreds of photographs of unidentified children Long had offended against in this way together with notes containing his sexual fantasies regarding what he had done.

Forensic tests confirmed Long’s DNA was found on victims’ clothing.

After Long’s sentencing Detective Chief Inspector Peter Quinn, of Nottinghamshire Police's Public Protection and Child Safeguarding Team, said: "Long showed extraordinary levels of perversion and we’re pleased he has been jailed for his sickening acts.

"The investigation was unable to identify every person affected by Long’s actions and there will be people out there who do not know that they have been a victim of his criminality. I wish to reassure the public however that every reasonable step has been taken to ensure that Long’s actions have placed no-one’s health at risk and I am satisfied that this is the case."