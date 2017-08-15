Man Jailed For Infecting Ex-Boyfriends With HIV In Nottingham

A man from Nottingham has been jailed for infecting two former lovers with HIV after keeping quiet about having the virus.

Antonio Reyes-Minana had denied two counts of grievous bodily harm but was convicted by a jury of deliberately infecting his partners, police said.

Nottingham Crown Court was told how, knowing he had been infected, Reyes-Minana had unprotected sex with two other men separately in 2008 and 2012.

The victims found out during routine screening in 2012.

Further tests revealed the same virus was present in Reyes-Minana - a sometime male model - as was in his two victims, and it was likely to have happened during their relationships together.

The 25-year-old, of Coppice Road in Nottingham, was then charged by Nottinghamshire Police in 2015 resulting in his conviction on Friday.

Appearing at the city's crown court for sentencing on Tuesday, he was jailed for seven years and told he would serve half behind bars and half on licence.

Speaking afterwards Detective Sergeant Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It has taken a long time to bring the case to court and we are pleased with the result today.

"The victims now have to live with a terminal illness.

"They gave evidence during the trial as Reyes-Minana had maintained his innocence but can at least find some comfort in knowing that their offender now has to take responsibility for what he's done.

"We hope this raises awareness of this issue and how important it is to disclose such medical conditions."