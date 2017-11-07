Man Handed Non-Molestation Order After Accusing Partner of Mental Health Disorder

7 November 2017, 06:20

Nottingham Family Court

A man who kept telling his former partner that she had an "intimacy disorder" and was narcissistic has been issued with a non-molestation order by a family court judge in Nottingham.

He sent numerous emails and texts telling the woman, the mother of his daughter, that she had a mental health problem, Judge Rosalind Coe heard.

Judge Coe concluded that he pestered and harassed the woman and said his behaviour had been abusive.

She imposed a 12-month non-molestation order following a private family court hearing in Nottingham.

Detail of the case has emerged after the man asked a High Court judge to overturn Judge Coe's ruling at a public appeal hearing.

He said he had been trying to help, not threaten, the woman.

But Mr Justice Baker, who analysed evidence in open court at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, dismissed his appeal.

Mr Justice Baker said Judge Coe was entitled to reach the conclusions she reached.

"Domestic abuse takes many forms," said Judge Baker in a ruling.

"Harassment is a form of abuse."

He added: "The judge was entitled to reach the conclusion that this behaviour crossed that threshold. Repeatedly asserting that someone has mental health issues can amount to harassment."

