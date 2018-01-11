Man From Derby Charged Over Boxing Stabbing

11 January 2018, 10:28

A man has been charged with murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in the neck during a fight outside a boxing venue.

Tyrone Andrew, 21, of St Helen's Street was flown from Madrid to Heathrow on Wednesday after he was held in Barcelona on a European Arrest Warrant.

Reagan Asbury was knifed in a brawl which erupted during an event at Walsall Town Hall and then spilled out on to Leicester Street on October 14 last year.

The 19-year-old, of Pelsall, West Midlands, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died the following day.

People inside the venue described how a "skirmish" began while the bout was under way, after spectators gathered for the headline IBF Youth Lightweight Title fight.

Several hundred people had turned up to see The World Awaits bout's main contest between local prospect Luke Paddock and Myron Mills, from Derby.

West Midlands Police said eight other people have been arrested on suspicion of offences including assisting an offender and violent disorder.

Mr Asbury's family have described the keen footballer as ''our number one son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend''.

Police said Andrew, of St Helen's Street, Derby, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

