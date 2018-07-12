Man Found Almost A Mile From Stabbing Location In Nottinghamshire

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed in Nottinghamshire.

It's thought the 38-year-old man was left with stab wounds in an attack in Northwood Avenue, Sutton-in-Ashfield at around 12.30am on Wednesday 11 July.

Nottinghamshire Police say they found him on Bishop Street, almost a mile away.

Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Bishop Street, and he was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatning.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart said: "We're following up a number of lines of enquiry and appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to get in touch with us.

"There would have been people in the area who may have seen the assault or heard something. We're urging them to come forward."

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 18 of 11 July 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.