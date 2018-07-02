Man Dies In Derby Weir

2 July 2018, 06:23

Generic Police Pic

A man has died has died after becoming trapped underwater at a weir in Derby.

Fire crews were called to the River Derwent, off Raynesway, Derby, at 6.49pm on Saturday after a 25-year-old man got into difficulties.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters, specialist swift water rescue crews, police and paramedics attended the scene.

Station manager Paul Green said: "Our crews were mobilised to assist three males who were in the water, at an area known locally as Pebble Beach along the River Derwent.

"One of the group had got into difficulty and had become trapped under the water on the weir.

"Firefighters and specialist swift water rescue teams worked together to locate the man before handing him into the care of paramedics. Sadly the man has passed away."

Shortly after the incident, Mr Green was called to another water rescue in Chesterfield, where a woman had fallen down a steep embankment into the river.

She was treated for cold water shock, he said.

The fire service, along with others across the UK, is campaigning about the dangers of open-water swimming as Britain continues to swelter.

It said that, while seeming enticing, it can be "extremely dangerous", with the risk of cold water causing muscle cramps and breathing difficulties.

Hidden currents, submerged debris and a lack of lifeguards also increase the dangers.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Mabel Live Session

Mabel Mashes Up Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean For Her Incredible Capital Live Session
leigh-anne little mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Boycotts ‘Love Island’ Over ‘Lack Of Diversity’
Joe Weller Talks KSI vs Logan Paul

KSI Vs Logan Paul: Joe Weller's Favourite Might Actually Surprise You
Jesy Nelson Funny Moment

Every Reason Why Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Is The Funniest Woman In Pop
love Island, new, contestants

Ellie Jones Love Island 2018: Everything From Her Ex Jack Fincham, Age, Job & Baby Ballroom