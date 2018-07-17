Man Dies In Collision In Nottingham

A man has died following a collision in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police were called called to Edwards Lane at around 10.50am on Monday 16 July.

They say a taxi crashed into a parked car.

A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short while later.

Our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

Police inquiries are on-going and officers are asking anyone in the area at the time with any more information, please call us on 101.