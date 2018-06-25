Man Charged Over Derby Attack

25 June 2018, 08:36

Pilgrims Way Stenson Fields Derby

A man's been charged over an attack in Derby which left a man with serious injuries.

Derbyshire Police were called to Pilgrims Way, Stenson Fields, at around 12.45am on Sunday 24 June to reports of a man being assaulted. 

The victim is in hospital. 

Lewis Slaney of Priorway Avenue, Borrowash, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm and affray.

The 27-year-old is appearing before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday 25 June. 

