Man Charged Over Derby Attack

On Air Now
Capital Breakfast with Dino, Pete & Tyles 6am - 10am
25 June 2018, 08:36
A man's been charged over an attack in Derby which left a man with serious injuries.
Derbyshire Police were called to Pilgrims Way, Stenson Fields, at around 12.45am on Sunday 24 June to reports of a man being assaulted.
The victim is in hospital.
Lewis Slaney of Priorway Avenue, Borrowash, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm and affray.
The 27-year-old is appearing before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday 25 June.