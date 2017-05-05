Man Calls 999 For Lift

5 May 2017, 11:15

AMBULANCE

Capital's been told that some people in the East Midlands are calling 999 for totally inappropriate reasons.

Like this man who called the emergency line because he wanted a lift to London to see his mate:

 

East Midlands Ambulance Service have told Capital that's one of a bunch of inapproriate 999 calls they've had.

Others include someone calling to check it was Monday and another wanting help to find the TV remote.

Call handlers take 2,000 calls every day.

EMAS (@EMASNHSTrust) will be tweeting this afternoon using #999wise to show what type of calls they get.

Simon Tomlinson is the General Manager for the Emergency Operations Centres in the East Midlands:

'When you call 999 because someone is unconscious, not breathing, having chest pains or has the symptoms of a stroke, you are making the right call.

'If you require information such as for a plumbing service, local chemist or your bank, you will receive the support you want more quickly if you contact them directly.

'Asking for a lift to London is not the right 999 call, someone in cardiac arrest is.'

Trending On Capital FM

Kendall Jenner Indian Vogue backlash

Twitter Is Slamming Kendall Jenner For Gracing The Cover Of Indian Vogue’s 10th Anniversary Issue
Zayn Malik is in a wheelchair and no one knows why

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Ant & Dec

I'm A Celeb May Relocate To Kangaroo Island After This Hilarious Letter From The Australian Government
Summertime Ball Line-Up Teaser Asset 2017

Are You Ready To Find Out Who's Going To Be On The #CapitalSTB 2017 Line Up?!

Summertime Ball

Love Island

Love Island Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Air Date, Line-Up & Trailer

Beyonce's Big Lips

Beyoncé Reveals The Truth About Her Lips After Speculation She Had Fillers Whilst Pregnant

Beyoncé

Harry Styles and Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

WATCH: A Mariachi Band Sang Harry Styles' Tweets, And His Reaction Was The Most Priceless Reaction EVER!

One Direction