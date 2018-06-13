East Mids Man Arrested Over 'Punish A Muslim Day' Letters

Counter-terrorism police investigating the so-called "Punish a Muslim Day" letters have arrested a man from the East Midlands on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The 35-year-old from south Lincoln is in custody in West Yorkshire following his arrest on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of sending a hoax noxious substance, sending threatening letters and conspiracy to commit murder.

Searches have taken place at a residential property in south Lincoln and an office building in the city centre.

It follows a number of reports of hate mail being received by families in places like Nottingham and Leicester in March.

A police spokesman said: "We understand that people may be concerned following this activity.

"However, we would like to reassure communities that this activity is a result of an ongoing, intelligence led investigation and was not in response to an immediate threat."