Man Arrested In Nottinghamshire After Reports of Man Seen Near School With Gun

6 July 2018, 18:54

Armed police

Police have arrested a man in Nottinghamshire after reports of a man with a gun near a school in Sutton in Ashfield

Armed officers attended and found an imitation firearm nearby.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation gun - and intent to cause fear of violence

Officers visited Quarrydale Academy nearby to give reassurance about the police presence.

Police say they don't believe this incident was connected to the school in any way.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

EO at Wireless Festival 2018

WATCH: EO Revealed The Secret Original Version Of 'German'

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian

Who Is Younes Bendjima? Everything You Need To Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s Model Boyfriend

Roman Backstage At Wireless

Wireless Festival 2018: All The Latest News & Gossip From Across The Weekend

Wireless 2018

Ariana Grande Family

Who Are Ariana Grande’s Family? Everything You Need To Know About Her Mum, Brother & More
Keith Lemon Capital's USA Quiz

WATCH: Keith Lemon Makes Katy Perry And Taylor Swift Fight As He Solves USA's Problems!