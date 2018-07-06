Man Arrested In Nottinghamshire After Reports of Man Seen Near School With Gun

Police have arrested a man in Nottinghamshire after reports of a man with a gun near a school in Sutton in Ashfield

Armed officers attended and found an imitation firearm nearby.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation gun - and intent to cause fear of violence

Officers visited Quarrydale Academy nearby to give reassurance about the police presence.

Police say they don't believe this incident was connected to the school in any way.