Madeline McCann Detectives To Ask For More Money?

22 August 2017, 06:29

Madeleine McCann Rowley

Police investigating the disappearance of Leicestershire girl Madeleine McCann are to ask for more funds to extend their search, it has been reported.

More than £11 million has been spent on the probe to find the missing girl, who vanished from the family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal in May 2007, aged three.

With funding for the investigation in place until the end of September, the Metropolitan Police are reported to be looking to request more money from the Government "to pursue a final line of inquiry".

In March, the Home Office granted officers £85,000 to cover "operational costs" to continue with the investigation, known as Operation Grange, between April and September this year.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Funding is in place until the end of September. Any details about future funding will be released when appropriate."

Since 2011, the Met Police have been assisting with the search for clues about what happened to Madeleine, with officers visiting the holiday resort in 2014.

The youngster's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, of Rothley, have vowed to never give up hope of finding their daughter.

