Life For Men Who Murdered Leicester 20-Year-Old

Two men are starting life sentences after the murder of a 20-year-old in Leicester.

Isaac Williams died after being dragged into a car in Main Street, Humberstone on April 21 this year, by Reuben Stretton, 21, of no fixed address and Devan Garner, 20, of Octon Close, Leicester.

When he was inside he was stabbed in the thigh by Stretton who then drove the car towards Cropthorne Avenue.

The court heard how Isaac was returning after visiting a friend in Tennis Court Drive and was only minutes from home when Stretton and Garner bundled him into their car before leaving him in Cropthorne Avenue.

Emergency services were called by a member of the public who raised the alarm after she heard a scream and saw a man lying on the pavement and two others getting into a car before driving away.

Despite bleeding heavily, Isaac also managed to call for an ambulance who attended the scene along with the police. He was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary where he died three days later.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of multiple organ failure caused by blood loss from a single stab wound to his upper left thigh.

Both Stretton and Garner were sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum tariff of 19 years before they will be considered for parole.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Smalley from East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “Over the course of the investigation information came to light which led us to believe Isaac was stabbed in an act of retribution for a previous incident.

“The team worked tirelessly carrying out extensive enquiries as they tried to work out the circumstances leading up to Isaac being fatally wounded.

“As part of those enquiries detectives trawled through hours of CCTV footage and spoke to people living close to the scene.

“We were determined to find who was responsible.”

After Isaac’s death was made public the blue Peugeot used by the defendants was found burnt-out in a field in the village of Billesdon.

Garner of Octon Close, Leicester, was arrested on 25 April. Stretton, of no fixed address, who fled to Belgium after the incident was arrested the next day (26 April) by British Transport Police at St Pancras station in London.