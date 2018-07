Leicestershire Police Officer Jailed For Sex Assault On Teenager

A Leicestershire Police officer has been jailed after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

41 year old Majud Hussain of Wilford Lane in Nottingham was handed a seven year sentence and will now be the subject of a gross misconduct hearing.

He worked in the regional East Midlands Operational Support Services department.

The attack happened in July last year while he was off-duty.