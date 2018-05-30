Leicestershire Man Jailed For Child Sex Assaults

A 79-year-old man from Leicestershire has been jailed having been found guilty of a string of sexual assaults on children dating back more than 30 years.

Colin Lee, of Station Road in Ratby, had denied nine charges of indecent assault and gross indecency with children but was found guilty by a jury at Leicester Crown Court today (Tuesday 29 May) and was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Lee abused four children on a number of occasions during the late 1970s and early 1980s when he was living at an address in Leicester.

In most cases he abused his victims when he was alone with them, telling them that what had happened was a secret and that they should not tell anyone.

Lee was convicted of three counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14, three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14, two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16, and one count of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14.

Detective Constable Jo Davison, the investigating officer, said: "Colin Lee began his years of abuse in the late 1970s, when his victims were children or just in their early teens. For years, he thought his crimes would not be brought before the courts, believing that his victims would remain silent.

“But in 2016 they found the courage to speak up and disclose the horrific abuse that they had suffered. This led to our investigation and Lee has now finally been brought to justice.

“He continued to deny that anything had happened, but after the first victim came forward and our enquiry began, we discovered that there were several other people he had abused.

“His victims have shown immense bravery in speaking to police about what happened when they were just children and Lee is now facing a lengthy prison sentence."