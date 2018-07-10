Leicester's Harry Maguire Promises Signed Shirt After Fan Tattoos His Face Onto Chest

10 July 2018, 16:55

Harry Maguire tattoo

Leicester City's Harry Maguire has offered to send a fan a signed England shirt after he had his face tattooed onto his chest.

Matt Benton promised to get a tattoo of the Leicester City centre-back on his chest if he scored against Sweden during the World Cup quarter-final.

And he kept that promise:

 Harry Maguire tattoo

Maguire has now retweeted the photo and promised to send Mr Benton an England shirt signed by the whole squad.

And more promises have been coming in from people impressed by Matt's commitment to the team:

Maguire scored the first goal in Saturday's World Cup quarter final win over Sweden and is expected to start the semi-final match against Croatia tomorrow (July 11th).

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

sophie gradon

Boyfriend Of Tragic Love Island Star Sophie Gradon Found Dead
Hailey Baldwin & Chrissy Teigan

Hailey Baldwin Engagement Ring Video Revealed To Be Fake By Fans
Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson kiss

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Kiss Tristan Thompson On Snapchat For The First Time Since Cheating Scandal
Caroline Flack & Andrew Brady Split

Caroline Flack Makes Feelings Towards Andrew Brady Split Clear On Instagram
Hailey Baldwin shady

Everyone’s Obsessed With This Picture Of Hailey Baldwin For The Shadiest Reason