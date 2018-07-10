Leicester's Harry Maguire Promises Signed Shirt After Fan Tattoos His Face Onto Chest

Leicester City's Harry Maguire has offered to send a fan a signed England shirt after he had his face tattooed onto his chest.

Matt Benton promised to get a tattoo of the Leicester City centre-back on his chest if he scored against Sweden during the World Cup quarter-final.

And he kept that promise:

Maguire has now retweeted the photo and promised to send Mr Benton an England shirt signed by the whole squad.

And more promises have been coming in from people impressed by Matt's commitment to the team:

Unbelievable Matt, if England get to the World Cup final and this tweet gets over 5,000 retweets, we’ll happily give you free clothes for life #WorldCup #ENG #ThreeLions #ItsComingHome #ABetsABet https://t.co/EDdLja1jqm — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) July 9, 2018

Maguire scored the first goal in Saturday's World Cup quarter final win over Sweden and is expected to start the semi-final match against Croatia tomorrow (July 11th).