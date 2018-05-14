Leicester Man Missing In Colombia Found Dead

A 24-year-old man from Leicester missing in Colombia has been found dead at the foot of a waterfall.

Joe Tilley, was found at 11:30am local time on Saturday near the Fin Del Mundo falls near Mocoa city in the south west of the country, having disappeared the previous week.

His father Ian Hussey immediately flew to the Latin American country in a bid to find him and set up Twitter and Facebook accounts using the handle "Find Joe Tilley".

On Sunday Mr Tilley's family announced his death and asked for space to grieve.

A fundraising campaign has now been launched to raise the £4,500 needed to repatriate his body and a further £4,000 for funeral costs.

By 1.20pm GMT on Sunday the campaign had raised £9,438.

The campaign's founder Tim Smith said Mr Hussey was making his way home.

It is understood that Mr Tilley had been volunteering and travelling on the continent at the time of his death.

In a Facebook post dated May 4, he talked about his experience volunteering in Nicaragua, saying: "The work we did was amazing and I do think we helped out the community in the long run.

"A massive thank you to everyone who donated."

A friend posted on the Go fund Me page: "(Joe) had amazing people around him who cared (about him) and loved him.

"He deserves all the love he gets and more."

Another said: "Joe was the most kind-hearted and free-spirited person and will be greatly missed."

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Colombia and are in touch with the local authorities."