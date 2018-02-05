Leicester Jeweller's Family Make Emotional Appeal For Information

The family of a murdered jeweller in Leicester has made an emotional appeal for information over his death.

74 year old Ramniklal Jogiya was last seen on CCTV leaving his shop in Belgrave Road almost a fortnight ago, but he never made it home.

On the morning of Thursday 25 January, his body was found by police in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, near Leicester Airfield.

Eight arrests have been made with four men charged over his death - but police are still trying to piece together what happened.

His son's have made this heartbreaking plea for help to find those responsible: