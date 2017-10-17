LCFC: Shakespeare 'Sacked'

17 October 2017, 16:07

Craig Shakespeare

It's being reported that Craig Shakespeare has been sacked as Leicester manager

The 53-year-old replaced Claudio Ranieri on a caretaker basis in February.

After keeping the 2015-16 champions in the Premier League he was handed a three-year contract ahead of the current campaign.

However, Leicester have won just one league game so far this season and the club's Thai owners have decided to make a change.

Last night's 1-all draw with West Brom leaves them in the relegation zone.

Shakespeare was given around £60million to spend on players in the summer transfer window, including £25million for striker Kelechi Iheanacho, £17million for centre-half Harry Maguire and £15million on midfielder Vicente Iborra, but Leicester's only Premier League win came against newly-promoted Brighton in August.

Their only other points have been picked up in draws against Huddersfield, Bournemouth and West Brom while Shakespeare oversaw wins against Sheffield United and Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Monday night's 1-1 home draw with the Baggies saw Leicester's winless Premier League run reach six matches - the same as when Ranieri was sacked earlier this year.

However, it was not thought that Shakespeare's job was under immediate threat following a difficult start to the season which brought fixtures against Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Shakespeare said last week that he felt the forthcoming run of games before the next international break in November provided an opportunity to put points on the board and climb away from the bottom end of the Premier League table.

Leicester travel to Swansea on Saturday before a Carabao Cup tie against Championship club Leeds and matches against Everton and Stoke.

