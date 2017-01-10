Kayleigh's Love Story

Reports of online grooming are expected to go up in the UK after a film about Leicestershire schoolgirl Kayleigh Haywood went viral.

In a week, it's been watched more than five million times.

The 15-year-old was murdered after meeting a man on the internet.

Landscape gardener Stephen Beadman raped and killed the teenager after neighbour Luke Harlow, 28, sent her dozens of messages on Facebook in November 2015.

The film, called Kayleigh's Love Story, shows the last 13 days of the 15-year-olds life and warns parents and children of the dangers of online grooming.

The five-minute short was made with the support of Kayleigh's parents and was released a week ago.