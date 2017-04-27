Kanye West Fans Camp Outside Nottingham Shop For Trainers

Trainer addicts have been queuing up and braving the chilly April nights in Nottingham in the hopes of bagging a pair of shoes designed by American rapper Kanye West.

Pairs of cream-white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, costing £150, are due to be released on Saturday from the 18montrose store.

Shoppers first arrived over the weekend with tents, chairs and sleeping bags lining up along Bridlesmith Gate in the city ahead of the launch.

A makeshift camp has sprung up outside the store, with groups coming to the East Midlands from as far away as London.

One trainer fan, Abdul, said: "I came from London, I've been here since Saturday.

"The weather's been up and down, so I've just had to deal with it.''

He added: "We have a rota, so every four hours, we change and someone camps there.''

"They (the shop) have a roll-call so at certain times everyone has to come together and say their name, so if they are not here they go down on the list, so it's fair and everybody has a chance to get a pair.''

Another young man called Daniel, also from London, said: "I came on Saturday, so yeah, I've been waiting for trainers to keep and I am first on the list.

"There's only a small amount of pairs left - I think about 90, so everyone is rushing.

"But I am definitely guaranteed a pair.''

In all about 50 people were in the queue by Thursday.

The trainers are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, but there is also an online raffle to ensure fairness amid the expected high demand.

It is not the first time so-called "sneaker heads'' have braved a cold night or two in Nottingham to get their hands on Kanye's trainers.

Footwear fans turned up for the launch of a black-and-red pair of V2s at the same city store in February.

Throughout 2016, people queued outside stores across the country as several batches of the limited edition shoes went on sale.