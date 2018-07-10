Hundreds Of Messages Of Support As Derbyshire Police Dog Recovers From Stabbing

10 July 2018, 16:17

PD Axle

A Derbyshire Police dog, stabbed in the line of duty, has been discharged after hundreds of well-wishers sent him messages of support.

Derbyshire Police have released a statement on their website thanking people for their support:

"We have released a couple of photos of our police dog Axle, who is now back on his paws after being injured in the line of duty.

PD Axle and DeanPD Axle

"Seven-year-old Axle was injured last week and has been looked after since then by staff at Pride Veterinary Centre, in Derby.

"He was discharged yesterday afternoon and is now back with his handler, PC Dean Allen, to begin a period of rest and recuperation.

"Since he was injured, we have received hundreds of messages of support for both Axle and his two-legged colleagues and we would like to thank people for those messages."

 

It comes after a a 27 year old was charged last week (6th July) after police officers were threatened and a police dog was stabbed on a call out in Derbyshire.

Matthew Stretch, from High Street in Riddings has appeared at magistrates.

 

 

