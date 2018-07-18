Gun Found Near Rail Tracks In Derby

An investigation has started after a gun was found close to a railway line in Derby.

Derbyshire Police say they were called by a Network Rail employee who had found it whilst checking fencing in the area near the tracks across from Caxton Street, Sinfin on Tuesday 17 July.

The pistol was found wrapped in an orange Sainsbury’s carrier bag along with several rounds of ammunition.

The force is asking whether people know who it came to be there, and are asking if they saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Derbyshire Police on non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 101-170718.