Drayton Manor: Leicester Girl Dies On Splash Canyon

An 11 year old girl from Leicester has died after falling from a water ride at Drayton Manor theme park.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a patient who had fallen into water at 2.18pm.

An ambulance, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire, with a MERIT trauma doctor on board, were sent to the scene.

The first resource was on scene within seven minutes.

The Director of the park George Bryan who was visibly shaken says they are in 'shock' by what happened:

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "On arrival, crews discovered a girl with serious injuries who had been rescued from the water by park staff.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support before the girl was flown to Birmingham Children's Hospital with the doctor continuing treatment en-route.

"Unfortunately, shortly after arrival at hospital it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased."

He added: "Her parents have been informed and are being supported by officers."

The ride, which opened in 1993 and is described as Drayton Manor's "very own river rapids", has been shut for the rest of the day.

It has a maximum capacity of 126 people - 21 boats with six people in each - and a minimum height of 0.9m.

The Health and Safety Executive are investigating what happened.