Dramatic CCTV Footage Released After Derby Hit-And-Run

Derbyshire Police have released graphic CCTV video of a man being struck by a car and thrown into the air in Derby.

It's part of a renewed appeal for information after the 19-year-old was left unable to walk and in a wheelchair after it happened in Normanton Road, Derby, at around 7.3pm on Bonfire Night, November 5 2017.

The man was crossing the road when a dark car – believed to be an Audi A3 – approached him at speed.

He could not move out of the way in time and, as the footage shows, he was struck and sent through the air, before landing on the kerb and sliding along it for a considerable distance.

The car did not stop at the scene.

Collision investigation officers says they made good progress in the investigation, but have never recovered the car. Detectives say they are releasing this footage in the hope that someone who knows where it is or who was driving will get in touch.

Superintendent Adrian Gascoyne said: “The man involved in this collision was just crossing the road when he was struck by a car travelling at considerable speed.

“The footage shows just how shocking the collision was. He is lucky to be alive, and although he survived, he was left with serious injuries and now faces a long spell of rehabilitation.

“It is absolutely essential that we bring the people responsible to justice. I would call on anyone who has information to watch the footage and put yourself in the shoes of the victim, his friends and family.

“If you know who was driving that car, or if you know where the car is now, please get in touch. Even if you just have a suspicion, that piece of the jigsaw could be the one we need.”

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police's Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 17000480371.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.