Derby Sex Attacks Linked

Now Playing
Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers & Coldplay Download 'Something Just Like This' on iTunes
13 March 2017, 07:19
Police in Derby have just opened a dedicated hotline after four serious sex assaults in Spondon and Darley Abbey.
Officers think the attacks, between 2014 and February this year, were by the same man.
Superintendent Tracy Harrison said:
"We believe the person responsible for these attacks is connected to the local area and we need the public to help us identify him.
"We want people to get in touch if they have seen a man matching the description of our suspect in the area where they live or work.
"We also want people to call us if they have suspicions about someone they know and want to pass this information onto us."
If you feel under threat, call us on 999. If you want to report suspicions about someone, call us on 101 or the dedicated helpline 0800 092 0410 or 0207 158 0124.
You can also email appeals@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk
Derbyshire Police have published a map of the crime locations and offering advice so that people can make informed decisions about where they chose to walk and the routes they plan to take.
Superintendent Tracy Harrison told Capital:
"I would encourage women to always be aware of their surroundings and avoid walking in secluded areas.
"Anyone with any information is urged to make contact with us. If you have any suspicions about anyone, please be assured that the investigation team can eliminate people from this enquiry quickly if they are not responsible for these crimes."