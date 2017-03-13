Derby Sex Attacks Linked

13 March 2017, 07:19

Derby sex attack poster

Police in Derby have just opened a dedicated hotline after four serious sex assaults in Spondon and Darley Abbey.

Officers think the attacks, between 2014 and February this year, were by the same man.

Superintendent Tracy Harrison said:

"We believe the person responsible for these attacks is connected to the local area and we need the public to help us identify him.

"We want people to get in touch if they have seen a man matching the description of our suspect in the area where they live or work.

"We also want people to call us if they have suspicions about someone they know and want to pass this information onto us."

Dedicated Helpline

If you feel under threat, call us on 999. If you want to report suspicions about someone, call us on 101 or the dedicated helpline 0800 092 0410 or 0207 158 0124.

You can also email appeals@derbyshire.pnn.police.uk

Attacker Description

  • The man is believed to be aged between late teens and 40 years old and is described as 5ft 8ins to 6ft tall. He is of a medium or stocky build and is said to have a round/chubby face.He has been described as wearing a black hooded top. 
  • He also wore black or dark grey tracksuit bottoms and dark grey or black trainers. In the most recent attack he wore a dark coloured, zip up jacket which is described as being a shiny material.
  • During one of the crimes, he carried a dark drawstring bag and was seen carrying a can of 'Monster' energy drink.

Safety Advice For Women and Teenage Girls

  • Women and girls are urged not to walk in secluded areas on their own. Consider using an alternative, busier route where there will be other walkers
  • If you have to walk through a secluded area, be aware of your surroundings at all times or try to walk with a friend
  • Don't walk with earphones in and look ahead at the path you're using
  • If you are walking and you see a man you think is acting suspiciously, or who makes you feel uncomfortable, leave the areas immediately and call the police.

Crime Locations

Derbyshire Police have published a map of the crime locations and offering advice so that people can make informed decisions about where they chose to walk and the routes they plan to take.

Superintendent Tracy Harrison told Capital:

"I would encourage women to always be aware of their surroundings and avoid walking in secluded areas.

"Anyone with any information is urged to make contact with us. If you have any suspicions about anyone, please be assured that the investigation team can eliminate people from this enquiry quickly if they are not responsible for these crimes."

Derby sex attack crime map

 

