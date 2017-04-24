Derby Man Denies Plotting Terror Attack

A man from Derby is one of two who people have denied a string of terror offences including planning to make a bomb or poison to use against UK citizens.

Munir Hassan Mohammed, of Leopold Street, Derby, is accused of preparing for an act of terror between the anniversary of the July 7 2005 attacks last year until his arrest in December.

The 36-year-old and co-defendant Rowaida El Hassan, 32, both pleaded not guilty to researching, planning and obtaining materials to produce an "improvised explosive device or poison'' with a view to committing an attack in the UK.

Mohammed is also charged with being a member of Islamic State (IS) and two counts of possessing instructions on how to build an explosive device inside a mobile phone.

It is alleged he sent terrorist videos to two people, including co-accused El Hassan, of Willesden Lane, London, who appeared on video link from Bronzefield women's prison in Ashford, Surrey, wearing a green headscarf and black top.

The bearded defendant denied all six counts as he stood in the dock at the Old Bailey before Judge Michael Topolski QC.

El Hassan is also accused of possessing a record of how to build an explosive device inside a mobile phone, which she denies.

The pair were among six people arrested across the country on December 12, the rest of whom have now been released.

Both were remanded in custody to await a trial scheduled for June 19.