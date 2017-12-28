#Dab4Daniel: Thousands Post Pics In Memory of Notts Boy Who Died Before Christmas

Thousands of people have been posting photos of them dabbing on Facebook after a young boy from Newark died suddenly two days before Christmas.

Daniel Harris, who was six and from Fernwood, died at home on Saturday 23 December.

The Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance was called to the house, but he was unable to be saved.

Nottinghamshire Police also attended the scene and say the death isn't being treated as suspicious.

Family friend Iain Moulds decided to set up a page on Facebook called #Dab4Daniel as Daniel was "always doing the dab". He says thousands of people have gotten behind it and it is giving Daniel's family some comfort at this time.

He told Capital: "The whole point is to give Daniel's family some comfort at what's a devastating time. When it happens to someone you know, and even close to home. It should never happen, but to happen so close to Christmas is unbearable.

"He was such a fun loving lad, always had a big smile on his face. His memory, his legacy is there for all to see."

The likes of Notts County owner Alan Hardy and Nottingham Panthers players have been posting their pictures.