Community Meeting After Leicester Golden Mile Jeweller Death

Sixty people attended a meeting on Leicester's Golden Mile to talk to police about their concerns following the death of a jeweller.

74-year-old Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton, on Thursday 25 January)after he failed to return home from his jewellery shop in Belgrave Road, Leicester, the evening before. He had suffered severe injuries and police began a murder investigation.

Seven people have now been arrested, with three of them, aged 19, 20 and 23, charged with his kidnap and robbery.

Leicester East MP Keith Vaz called a public meeting held on Wedneday 31 January at a business premises on Belgrave Road to give residents, business leaders and councillors the chance to talk to officers about any worries or questions they might have.

Deputy Chief Constable, Roger Bannister, thanked everyone for their support and worked to reassure them that the best possible resources were working round the clock to bring the right people to justice. He had been out on patrol himself in Belgrave talking to local people and said that while he didn’t know Mr Jogiya himself he knew from the people he’d spoken to that he was a gentle family man and that his death was a terrible tragedy.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Sandall updated people on the progress of the investigation. He said; “The most experienced detectives from across the region have been working round the clock since last Thursday. They have been meticulously going through every piece of information and CCTV footage, visited over 400 houses and carried out numerous searches. Despite the large number of arrests already made, the team will continue its relentless approach to gathering evidence to present to the Crown Prosecution Service to bring the right people to justice.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Lee, commander of the Local Policing Directorate, spoke about the large number of extra officers that have been patrolling in the Belgrave Road area visiting businesses and speaking to local residents. He urged everyone to continue to provide information no matter how small they thought it might be and asked them to call 101 or Crimestoppers.

Members of the audience asked about officer numbers and the importance of officers patrolling at key times particularly when the shops open and close something Mr Bannister said he would look at. There were also questions for other organisations such as CCTV cameras, changes to the layout of Belgrave Road and street lighting. Members of the audience acknowledged that the police have finite resources and there was a discussion about what shopkeepers can do to protect themselves.

Mr Vaz said he understood that business people in the area would be worried and said their safety and security was his first consideration. He said; “Thank you to Mr Bannister and the whole team for the brilliant work they had done since this terrible tragedy which has befallen our community. I am very grateful to him and his team for their hard work. I have zero tolerance for those who want to beat us up and we must all stand together. We know that there have been cuts in police budgets over the last eight years and I want to thank Lord Willy Bach for putting forward proposals for more officers although that does mean we will all have to pay a bit more council tax.”

At the end of the meeting the Police and Crime Commissioner, Lord Willy Bach, thanked Mr Vaz for organising the meeting and said he had come to listen to everyone’s ideas about how best to protect this marvellous part of Leicester. He urged them to have faith in the police who were putting in every resource they could to resolve the crime.

Anyone who thinks they have any information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 192 of 25 January or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.