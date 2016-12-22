Capital Reports: East Midlands News

Find out what's going on in Nottingham, Derby and Leicester

Leicester Man, 20, Charged After Cyclist Death

A 20-year-old man from Leicester has been charged after a cyclist died in a crash during the summer.

25-year-old Victoria Gayle, from Canada, died on Upperton Road in June.

Muhammed Hamza Javid, of Evington Road, Leicester, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He will be appearing at Leicester Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Friday 23 December).

East Midlands Man Jailed For Grooming Children Online

A man has been sentenced to eight in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting children and distributing indecent images of children.

Ross Patman, 31, used to live in Coalville, but more recently lived in Repton in Derbyshire.

Detective Constable Patrick Cleall, who led the investigation, said:

'Patman is a dangerous offender who has admitted to looking at and distributing indecent images of children, as well as taking advantage of young boys.

'I am pleased Patman pleaded guilty to all offences, saving the victims and their families the trauma of sitting through a trial.

'Some of Patman's offences involved the grooming of youngsters on the internet, and I would urge all parents to be aware of who their children are talking to online, particularly at this time of year with new phones, tables and games consoles high on the list of Christmas gifts.'

Staff Member Arrested At Nottingham Jail

A member of prison staff at HMP Nottingham has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of conspiracy to cause actual bodily harm.

Seven others have been suspended from the category B jail while an investigation is carried out.

The most recent report by the prison's independent monitoring board identified problems with staff levels, psychoactive substances and violence.

In a statement the force said:

'Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a member of prison staff from HMP Nottingham.

'The 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause actual bodily harm and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

'A further seven members of staff have been suspended from duty while an investigation is carried out.'

A Prison Service spokeswoman said:

'Eight members of staff have been suspended from active duty at HMP Nottingham.

'There is an on-going police investigation into this matter therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further.'

Leicester City Council: Work Ongoing To Stamp Out Bullying

Capital's been told work is being done in Leicester to stamp out bullying. The city council says counselling and support services are in place. It's after Leicester East MP Keith Vaz called on authorities to stop passing the buck in a parliament debate - about the death of 15 year old Brandon Rayat from Evington.

Lorry Driver Dies After M1 Crash

A lorry driver - who was flown to hospital after a crash in Leicestershire yesterday - has died. Two lorries collided between junctions 20 and 21. The southbound carriageway was shut for eight hours while police investigated.

Police Not Sure They've Arrested The Berlin Lorry Attacker

Investigators in Germany have admitted they're not sure if they've arrested the person behind last night's lorry attack at a Berlin Christmas market. Police have warned a suspect may still be at large. In the UK, security measures have been ramped up at other Christmas-related attractions, including Nottingham's Winter Wonderland in the Old Market Square. Nottinghamshire Police say they've boosted patrols in the city centre in response to the attacks in Berling last night. They say there's no specific threat to Nottingham - but will review the readiness to respond if anything happens. Four Jailed Over Forest Fields Death

Four men have been jailed for more than 37 years between them after a 21 year old was stabbed to death in Nottingham. Aqib Mahzar was attacked in Russell Road in Forest Fields back in June. Nottingham Crown Court heard cars blocked his in so he couldn't get away, and the group then set upon him. Police are still looking for a fifth man - who's wanted for his murder. Vardy Loses Red Card Appeal

Jamie Vardy's lost his appeal against the red card he got in the Foxes 2-all Premier League draw with Stoke on Saturday. He'll now be out for games against Everton, West Ham and Middlesbrough - but will be back for the third round of the FA Cup in January.

Man Jailed For Bottle Attack In Leicester

A man who attacked a 32 year old with a bottle in Leicester has been jailed for 10 years. Peter McPartland from Ashleigh Road followed his victim through the city centre after having an argument.

East Mids Airport Avoids Fine

East Midlands International Airport has avoided a 12-point-5 million pound fine for fixing car park charges.

An investigation found the airport and Prestige Parking Limited broke competition law by linking prices to each other.

The Civil Aviation Authority says it was let off the fine because it disclosed full details of the wrong-doing.

Nottingham Man Faces Jail Over Child Grooming

A man has been told he is facing jail after pleading guilty to a number of child sex offences - including attempting to meet a girl after grooming. Ricky Slade, 29, of no fixed abode, was caught chatting to people he believed to be young girls on the internet by an online action group. Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Slade admitted attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity between November 1 and 20, and a similar charge between May 29 and June 8. He also accepted attempting to meet a child under 16 following grooming and a third count of attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity. Slade will appear for sentencing at the same court on January 20 and was granted conditional bail. Judge Gregory Dickinson said: ``Be in no doubt that when you come back to court, you are going to get a prison sentence.'' BA Pledge To Carry On With Full Christmas Schedule, Despite Strikes

British Airways say they'll run a full service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day - despite a planned strike by cabin crew. It's in a dispute over pay. An air steward with the airline from Nottinghamshire has been telling Smooth Radio striking is a last resort. He doesn't want to be identified - so his words are being read by an actor:

Man Killed On M1 In Nottinghamshire Was Husband To Woman Murdered Just Before

A man who died in an incident on the M1 in Nottinghamshire has been named as the husband of a woman found fatally injured at a house earlier the same day. Derbyshire Police said 44-year-old Vincent Nagle, of Station Road in Borrowash near Derby, died after he was struck by a lorry on the M1 on Friday morning. He is the husband of 38-year-old Claire Nagle, who was discovered by police with serious injuries in Charnwood Avenue, Borrowash. She later died in hospital. A third person, a 22-year-old man, who was injured at the house in Station Road, is still in hospital being treated for head injuries. He had alerted police to Mrs Nagle's location, less than a mile away, at about 11am on Friday. Half an hour later, Mr Nagle was hit in a collision on the M1 between junctions 26 and 25, near Trowell Services. The incident closed the motorway. Police said it had been a ``fast-moving situation'' with several linked scenes of crime, however the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

New Owner At Notts County

Notts County has a new owner.

In the last hour we've heard that Ray Trew, the current owner, has agreed a deal with local businessman Alan Hardy.

He says he and his team will be working around the clock to sort the agreement, tweeting that's he's looking forward to a great future.

Mr Trew said:

'It has been one of the hardest tasks of my time at Meadow Lane to find a successor to my tenure of the club, but I feel that in Alan Hardy the Notts County fans will have found someone who they can get behind and believe in to usher in a new era that I hope will bring success and happiness for all involved.

'In handing over the reins of this great club, I am comfortable in saying that I have always given my all to the betterment of the World's Oldest Football League Club and whilst things haven't always gone as I would have liked, I have enjoyed some incredibly memorable moments during my time at Meadow Lane and leave the club feeling incredibly proud of the fact that the fans still have a club that they can believe in and support on to bigger and better things in the future.'

Mr Hardy tweeted:

'I'm delighted to announce that I have agreed terms to buy Notts County FC. I am immensely proud & honoured & look forward to a great future.'

Derby Terror Suspects Face Another Week Of Questioning Counter-terrorism officers have been given more time to question 6 suspects, including 4 from Derby. The group, who were arrested on Monday, are being held on suspicion of planning a terror attack. An Army bomb squad was called to the Normanton area of Derby as a "precautionary measure" but no homes were evacuated. A spokesperson from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, which is leading the investigation says the arrests are linked to "international-related terrorism."

Police Estimate Public Have Given £300,000 To Beggars In Derby Derbyshire Police have told Capital they'd rather people donate to homeless charities than give money directly to beggars on the street. It's after the force agreed to work with the council, businesses and charities to tackle anti-social behavior, such as street drinking in the city centre. More than 45 arrests have been made for offences linked to anti-social behaviour since May, but police cay enforcement is only a short term solution. It's thought the long-term plan will include extra support for the homeless.